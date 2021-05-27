Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $54,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,008,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $416.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $415.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

