Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.30% of Eagle Materials worth $55,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,407 shares of company stock worth $2,190,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

