Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $202,994.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $689.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.