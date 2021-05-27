Comerica Bank Sells 559 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $588,985.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,223 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

