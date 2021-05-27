Comerica Bank Sells 505 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANIK opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

