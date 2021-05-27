American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

