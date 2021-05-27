Comerica Bank Has $644,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CEMEX by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Shares of CX opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.