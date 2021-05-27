Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $58,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,998,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,522,000 after buying an additional 185,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American States Water by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American States Water by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in American States Water by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 376,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 30,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

