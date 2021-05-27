Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.71% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

NOVA opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

