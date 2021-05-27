Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.52 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $74,536,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $30,891,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $40,707,000.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

