Brokerages Anticipate MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce $197.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.10 million and the lowest is $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $789.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $816.25 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,026 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.61%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

