The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $21.12.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

