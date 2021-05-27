Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of GJNSY stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

