MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,344 over the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.