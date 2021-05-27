Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $117.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.17 million to $126.40 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $455.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.93 million to $470.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $477.87 million, with estimates ranging from $464.11 million to $503.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

