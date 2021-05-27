Raymond James Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $80.53 on Monday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

