Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 1,087.0% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 1,087.0% from the April 29th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,846.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.