Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 1,087.0% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 1,087.0% from the April 29th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
