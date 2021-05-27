GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $20.41. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $19.48, with a volume of 36,845 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of -1.28.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

