ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, an increase of 869.9% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

STWO stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. ACON S2 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.