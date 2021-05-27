Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.95. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 25,011 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

