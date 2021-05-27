America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Up to $149.63

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.63, but opened at $156.15. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $156.98, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

