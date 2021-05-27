Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $53.72

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.72, but opened at $55.49. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 1,718 shares traded.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -398.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.