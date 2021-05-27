SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

SE stock opened at $246.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.02. SEA has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $367,557,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

