NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

