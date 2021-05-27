Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.