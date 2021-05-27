Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.