Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.42% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm bought 125,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,012,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

