Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) vs. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 9.88 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -39.67 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.07 -$178.53 million N/A N/A

Shift4 Payments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -15.39% -18.73% -7.36% Exela Technologies -16.71% N/A -17.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shift4 Payments and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 3 10 0 2.77 Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $66.50, suggesting a potential downside of 28.97%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.