Head to Head Contrast: Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Atara Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.15 billion 8.02 $432.79 million $1.53 48.66 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$306.62 million ($4.15) -3.28

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Atara Biotherapeutics. Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novozymes A/S and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $36.63, indicating a potential upside of 168.91%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.72% 27.22% 14.59% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -77.88% -63.72%

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry. It also provides wastewater solutions, such as additives, biogas production, industrial bio cleaning, compound removal, odor control, and system start-up solutions; and textile solutions comprising denim abrasion and finishing, biopreparation, biopolishing bleach clean-up, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers forest products that include bleach boosting, deinking, fiber modification, effluent control, pitch and stickies control, and starch modification products; and leather solutions, which comprise biopreparation, degreasing, and re-bating. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis; and rTrypsin for cell culture. Novozymes A/S has collaboration with FMC Corporation to co-develop enzyme solutions. The company is based in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, including ATA2271 and ATA3271 for mesothelin; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it develops ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA368 for human papillomavirus. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, as well as Bayer AG for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

