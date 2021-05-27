Financial Comparison: The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) versus American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The AZEK and American Biltrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The AZEK $899.26 million 7.64 -$122.23 million $0.59 75.22 American Biltrite $202.59 million 0.04 $8.30 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The AZEK.

Profitability

This table compares The AZEK and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The AZEK -8.42% 8.82% 5.93% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The AZEK and American Biltrite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The AZEK 1 4 13 1 2.74 American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

The AZEK presently has a consensus price target of $44.22, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given The AZEK’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The AZEK is more favorable than American Biltrite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of The AZEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of American Biltrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of The AZEK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The AZEK beats American Biltrite on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets. The AZEK Company Inc. offers its products under the brand names of Celtec, Playboard, Seaboard, Flametec, Designboard, Cortec, Sanatec, Scranton Products, Aria Partitions, Eclipse Partitions, Hiny Hiders, Tufftec Lockers, and Duralife Lockers. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

