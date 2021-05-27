QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.43.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $71,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.