UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.00 on Monday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47.

In related news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

