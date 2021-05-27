Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to announce $63.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.34 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $298.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $513.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. 22.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

