Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.57.

NYSE:MOH opened at $251.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.14.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,550. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

