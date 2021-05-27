Morgan Stanley Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $84.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

NYSE LB opened at $68.25 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

