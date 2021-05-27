Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $330.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $299.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.69. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $191.51 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Linde by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.