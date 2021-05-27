First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,294,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 202,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 75,981 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $50.03 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.64.

