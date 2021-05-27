Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Down 97.9% in May

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the April 29th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EFAS stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34.

