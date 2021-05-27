American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

AMH stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

