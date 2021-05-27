SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of SEAS opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,661.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,370. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

