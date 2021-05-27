MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.30.

MFA stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $9,886,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

