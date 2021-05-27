Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS TRRSF opened at $130.13 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $130.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

