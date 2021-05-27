Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 716.78 ($9.36).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 677.80 ($8.86) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 678.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

