Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.93.

NYSE SNOW opened at $235.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.91. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.91.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 78.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

