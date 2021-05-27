Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Upgraded at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Systemax alerts:

SYX opened at $33.93 on Monday. Systemax has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. Systemax had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Systemax news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $117,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $532,917.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Systemax by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Systemax by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Systemax by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 29.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.