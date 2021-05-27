Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StarTek (NYSE:SRT) to Strong Sell

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $249.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in StarTek by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in StarTek by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

