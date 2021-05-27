UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

UBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after buying an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

