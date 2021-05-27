V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $95.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

VFC opened at $79.22 on Monday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $55.52 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

