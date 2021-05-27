Raymond James Boosts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $61.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Ventas has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.52, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,464 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Ventas by 106.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Ventas by 9.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $14,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

