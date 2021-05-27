Barclays Increases Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $51.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.
Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.99. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $48.89.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
Further Reading: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.